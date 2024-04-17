Dutch-Bangla Bank profit jumps 42% to Tk801cr in 2023

Dutch-Bangla Bank achieved a record profit in 2013, surpassing the Tk800 crore mark for the first time in its history.

According to a statement published on the bank's website, the private sector lender posted a profit of Tk801 crore last year, marking a significant growth of 42% from the previous year.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk10.72 in 2023, which was Tk7.57 a year ago.

Moreover, the bank recommended a 17.50% cash dividend and a 17.50% stock dividend for its shareholders for the last year, which will be the highest payout in the last three years.

To approve the dividend and audited financial statement, the bank will conduct its annual general meeting scheduled for 9 June, with the record date set for 9 May.

The bank said in the statement stock dividend has been declared to increase the paid-up capital and also to comply with the Bangladesh Bank's circular regarding the maximum limit of declaration of dividend which is 35%, out of which cash dividend is a maximum of 17.50%. The retained amount will be used to strengthen capital, which helps to increase the business capacity of the bank.

The bank's shares closed at Tk54.20 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.