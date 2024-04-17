Dutch-Bangla Bank profit jumps 42% to Tk801cr in 2023

Stocks

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 08:14 pm

Related News

Dutch-Bangla Bank profit jumps 42% to Tk801cr in 2023

According to a statement published on the bank’s website, the private sector lender posted a profit of Tk801 crore last year, marking a significant growth of 42% from the previous year.

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 08:14 pm
Logo of Dutch-Bangla Bank
Logo of Dutch-Bangla Bank

Dutch-Bangla Bank achieved a record profit in 2013, surpassing the Tk800 crore mark for the first time in its history.

According to a statement published on the bank's website, the private sector lender posted a profit of Tk801 crore last year, marking a significant growth of 42% from the previous year.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk10.72 in 2023, which was Tk7.57 a year ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, the bank recommended a 17.50% cash dividend and a 17.50% stock dividend for its shareholders for the last year, which will be the highest payout in the last three years.

To approve the dividend and audited financial statement, the bank will conduct its annual general meeting scheduled for 9 June, with the record date set for 9 May.

The bank said in the statement stock dividend has been declared to increase the paid-up capital and also to comply with the Bangladesh Bank's circular regarding the maximum limit of declaration of dividend which is 35%, out of which cash dividend is a maximum of 17.50%. The retained amount will be used to strengthen capital, which helps to increase the business capacity of the bank.

The bank's shares closed at Tk54.20 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dutch-Bangla Bank / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

4h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

8h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

9h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

1h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

2h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

4h | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

6h | Videos