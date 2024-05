The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 39 points to settle at 5,332 in the first trading hour today (23 May).

During the session till 11am, 53 scrips advanced, 258 declined and 50 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk161 crore at that time.

Orion Pharma topped on the turnover chart, followed by Lovello Ice Cream and Orion Infusion.