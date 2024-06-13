DSEX rises 35 points today

Stocks

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 03:06 pm

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka stocks continue upward momentum on the second consecutive day before the Eid vacation.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 35 points settling at 5,118 points today (13 June). 

Meanwhile, the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 10 points to 1,822, and the DSES also rose by 7 points to 1,108.

The turnover value jumped by 21% during the session, reaching Tk423 crore compared to the previous session.

Among the traded scrips, 224 advanced, 113 declined, and 59 remained unchanged.

Crystal Insurance Company, Beach Hatchery, and Alif Industries Limited were the most traded shares on the Dhaka Stock E xchange.

