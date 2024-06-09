Stocks edge down as investors frustrated over budget FY25

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:03 am

Representational image. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The major index, DSEX, of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 30 points, settling at 5,207 within the first 30 minutes of trading this morning. This was the first session following the announcement of the national budget for FY25 last Thursday (June 6).

According to market insiders, investors were disappointed because the proposed budget did not include any positive news for the stock market.

In the FY25 budget, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali proposed a 15% tax on individual investors' capital gains exceeding Tk50 lakh from listed securities. The proposal comes at a time when the country's investor-dominated stock market is already in decline.

Capital market stakeholders have urged the government to reconsider this move, citing its potential to induce panic in an already fragile market. Additionally, the proposal to narrow the corporate tax gap between publicly traded and non-listed companies to 500 basis points, instead of the recommended 750 basis points, was seen as discouraging for firms from going public, contrary to the advice of stakeholders and regulators.

Meanwhile, the finance minister allowed the investment of black money in the stock market, subject to a 15% tax payment without scrutiny.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, emphasised in a post-budget press conference that taxation was not the root cause of the capital market's issues, noting that longstanding tax incentives had not fostered market growth.

Saiful Islam, president of the DSE Brokers Association, stated, "We oppose any tax burden on the capital market now, as it has suffered for years amid global crises, which could negatively impact general investors."

Concerns were raised that implementing a capital gains tax this year could further destabilize the capital market.

