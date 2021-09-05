DSEX crosses 7,000-mark for the first time

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has crossed the 7,000 points milestone today for the first time in its history.

During the first 20 minutes of the session opening on Sunday, DSEX jumped by 0.88% to reach 7.042 points.

Meanwhile, 269 companies' share prices made advancement boosted by the investors' buying spree, while 52 declined and 37 remained unchanged at the DSE.

DSE turnover, an important market indicator, at the time stood at Tk217.91 crore.

According to some brokerage firm officials, the upward movement of the indices has been aided by the price hike of large-cap companies.

Earlier, the securities regulator extended the margin loan facility by 80% against Tk100 till 8,000 points for smoothing the liquidity support.