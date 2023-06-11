DSE turnover crosses Tk300 crore in one hour

Dhaka bourse on Sunday opened higher leading the DSE turnover to surpass the Tk300 crore mark within the first hour of the trading session.

Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stood at Tk305 crore at 10.54am.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, climbed 6 points to reach 6359 points during the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index rose by 2.10 points to 1380 points, and the blue-chip index DS-30 moved 1.31 points to 2194 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 111 scrips advanced, 58 declined and 122 stocks remained unchanged.

Trust Islami Life Insurance was on the top of the gainers' list after its shares gained 10% to Tk79.2 each, followed by Legacy Footwear with 8.89% to Tk123.7 each, and Navana Pharmaceutical with 6.32% to Tk116 each.