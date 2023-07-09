DSE turnover crosses Tk135 crore in 30 minutes

Stocks

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:46 am

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Dhaka bourse opened higher at the beginning of the trading session on Sunday as investors were active in buying shares.

The turnover at the premier bourse crossed Tk135 crore by 10.30am.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, increased by 9 points to reach 6344 points during the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index rose by 3 points to 1378 points, and the blue-chip index DS-30 was downed by 0.70 points to 2192 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 110 scrips advanced, 57 declined, and 105 remained unchanged.

Fu-Wang Food, at the time, was on the top of the gainers' list, after it gained 10% to settle at Tk35.2 each, followed by Fu-Wang Ceramic by 9.78% to Tk20.2 each, and Lub-reff (Bangladesh) by 8.73% to Tk38.60 each.

