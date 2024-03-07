DSE, CSE cut trading session by an hour during Ramadan

The Bangladesh securities and exchange regulator has shortened trading sessions at both the stock exchanges by 60 minutes for the month of Ramadan.

Market will open at 10:00am as usual but will close at 1:20pm during Ramadan instead of the regular closing time of 2:20pm, according to a Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) announcement on Thursday (7 March).

The 10-minute post-closing session will run from 1:20pm to 1:30pm, instead of 2:20pm to 2:30pm.

In the post-closing session, investors can trade securities at the closing price for the day.

