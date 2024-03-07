DSE, CSE cut trading session by an hour during Ramadan

Stocks

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 04:02 pm

Related News

DSE, CSE cut trading session by an hour during Ramadan

Market will open at 10:00am as usual but will close at 1:20pm during Ramadan

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 04:02 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh securities and exchange regulator has shortened trading sessions at both the stock exchanges by 60 minutes for the month of Ramadan.

Market will open at 10:00am as usual but will close at 1:20pm during Ramadan instead of the regular closing time of 2:20pm, according to a Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) announcement on Thursday (7 March).

The 10-minute post-closing session will run from 1:20pm to 1:30pm, instead of 2:20pm to 2:30pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the post-closing session, investors can trade securities at the closing price for the day.
 

Top News

DSE / CSE / Ramadan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

7h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

6h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

35m | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

1h | Videos
How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

19h | Videos