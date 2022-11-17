Directors want Alif Industries’ fresh shares at 40% discount

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
17 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Directors want Alif Industries’ fresh shares at 40% discount

Rafiqul Islam
17 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 10:28 pm
Directors want Alif Industries’ fresh shares at 40% discount

Alif Industries seeks to raise Tk200 crore to increase its capital by issuing fresh shares to its sponsor-directors at Tk22 each, which were traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange at Tk53.40 on Thursday.

In a stock exchange disclosure on 16 November, the garment manufacturer said it wants to issue new shares at a 40% discount to the weighted average share price of the last six months or 180 working days.

In that calculation, the company has applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for its permission to issue each share at Tk22.

On how logical the issuance of new shares at such a big discount than the market price, Md Azimul Islam, managing director of Alif Industries, said, "The Tk200 crore will be invested for the betterment of the company. The shareholders will be its beneficiaries."

"So, we are not doing any injustice to the shareholders. Once the money is invested, the income of the company will increase and the shareholders will get higher dividends."

Md Azimul Islam said, "Basically, the fund will be used to repay loans of C&A Textiles which was acquired in 2021. Currently, the company has a debt of Tk198 crore."

Alif Group now plans to merge C&A Textiles with Alif Industries, according to BSEC sources.

In May this year, Alif Industries received approval from the regulator to issue a Tk300 crore bond which, on its maturity, will be converted into shares of the company.

However, since bondholders are individual or institutional investors, the general investors' stake increases when new shares are issued. But the shareholding of the sponsor-directors will be reduced.

In that case, the merger of C&A Textiles will reduce the shareholding of the sponsor-directors below 30%, for which Alif wants to issue new shares at Tk22 to raise Tk200 crore for investment.

Alif Group has brought C&A Textiles, which was shut down in 2017 due to loan defaults by its former owners, back into production in August this year.

After the acquisition, Alif Group invested around Tk50 crore.

Md Azimul Islam said, "The regulator has approved the bond, but the response is not that good. This is why its sponsor-directors have come forward to make the company better."

"The debt will be repaid with the money from the new share issuance and the bond money will be used for business expansion," he added.

Alif Industries, previously known as Sajib Knitwear and Garments Ltd, was listed on the stock exchanges in 1995.

In 2007, the company was delisted from the mainboard of the bourses.

In 2017, the company returned to the mainboard of stock exchanges.

Top News

Alif Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday