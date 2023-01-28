Alif Industries now allowed to issue new shares to help C&A Textiles

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
28 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Alif Industries now allowed to issue new shares to help C&A Textiles

Rafiqul Islam
28 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 10:24 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed Alif Industries – a publicly listed textile company – to issue new shares on behalf of its sponsors and directors, and use the fund to help the scam-hit C&A Textiles.

Back in May last year, the securities regulator allowed Alif to issue a Tk300 crore convertible bond for the same purpose. But that bond is yet to get a subscriber.

Therefore, since the company is not getting anywhere with its bond plan to help revive C&A Textiles, it has now decided to issue new shares.

Through these new shares, Alif Industries plans to raise Tk200 crore, and use this fund to pay off loans taken by C&A Textiles.

C&A Textile, which is also publicly listed, has been non-operational since 2017. The Alif Group acquired C&A in 2021, and now the new management is planning to merge with Alif Industries – a concern of the group.

According to sources, the merger plan is yet to be disclosed as there are too many procedures to be followed. But the BSEC is always kept updated regarding the matter.

The BSEC has approved Alif's new share issuance in a commission meeting that was held a week ago. The final consent letter is expected to be issued this week, said BSEC sources.

The new shares will be issued at Tk22 each, which is a 40% discount on the weighted average share price in six months. The last trading price of each share of Alif Industries was Tk43.4 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayet-Ul Islam told The Business Standard, "Alif Industries will inject the fund in C&A Textiles in exchange of shares to run it in full swing."

"C&A Textiles had loans in some banks, which has been classified for a long time. Alif Industries will repay the loans, which will not only help C&A, but also the banks."

According to sources, after issuing the new shares, Alif's paid-up capital will increase by more than four times. Currently, its paid-up capital is Tk44.25 crore.

After Alif's merger with C&A, shareholding of the sponsors and directors will come down to below 30%.

Therefore, these new shares will also help C&A Textiles sponsor-directors maintain minimum 30% shareholding, as required by the BSEC.

Currently, C&A Textiles sponsor-directors hold 22.14% shares. The company's paid-up capital is Tk239.31 crore.

Alif's Managing Director Md Azimul Islam told TBS, "We will pay off C&A's loans which is Tk198 crore in total."

"It needs capital support in order to be run in full swing. We are working for the betterment of the shareholders," he added.

What went wrong with the bond plan

Alif's Tk300 crore convertible bond was to be subscribed by institutional investors through private placements.

The company wanted to use the fund for business expansion – acquire C&A, repay loans, purchase machinery, and meet working capital requirements.

But because of liquidity crunch and economic uncertainties, the bond was left unsubscribed.

Thus, the company came up with the new share issuance plan.

Company info

Alif Industries, previously known as Sajib Knitwear and Garments Ltd, was listed on the stock exchanges in 1995.

In 2007, the company got delisted from the mainboard of the bourses, and then returned to the mainboard in 2017.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the company made a profit of Tk6.86 crore, and decided to pay a 12% cash dividend only for the general shareholders.

Its annual general meeting was held in December 2022, but the company is yet to disburse the dividend to the shareholders.

Top News

Alif Industries / C&A Textiles Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

12h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

3h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

2h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

1h | TBS SPORTS
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund