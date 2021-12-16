2 Alif Group concerns post higher profits in Q1, FY22

Stocks

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 08:52 pm

Related News

2 Alif Group concerns post higher profits in Q1, FY22

Alif Manufacturing Company posted a 14% increase in net profit for July-September, and Alif Industries posted a 12% net profit increase for the same period

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 08:52 pm
2 Alif Group concerns post higher profits in Q1, FY22

Two of Alif Group's listed textile firms have posted higher profits in the first quarter of the current fiscal year with their sales having increased compared to the last fiscal.

Alif Manufacturing Company posted a 14% gain, and Alif Industries posted a 12% increase in net profit for the July-September period of this fiscal compared to the same time period in the previous fiscal year.

Alif Manufacturing produces cotton yarn of different counts. The company's net profits rose to Tk3.82 crore in this fiscal's July-September quarter from Tk3.35 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.15 in the first quarter of this fiscal, which was Tk0.13 in the same period of the previous year.

The company's net asset value increased to Tk372.09 crore in September 2021, which was Tk364.56 crore in June 2021.

Mahfuzur Rahman, company secretary of Alif Manufacturing, told The Business Standard, "The company's business has bounced back from its position in the previous year. As sales increased over the last year, so has the company's net profit increased."

The core business of Alif Industries is to produce 100% export-oriented knit garments. In the July-September period this year, its net profits rose to Tk1.63 crore from Tk1.46 crore and EPS went to Tk0.37 from Tk0.33 in the same period of the previous year.

The company's net asset value increased to Tk97.51 crore in September 2021, which was Tk95.86 crore in June 2021.

In FY21, Alif Industries' net profits rose 42% to Tk6.41 crore, which was Tk4.51 crore in the previous fiscal. It recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for that fiscal.

Top News / Corporates

Alif Group / Alif Manufacturing Company / Alif Industries / Profit Increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahid Ali got shot on the leg during a battle. He now has to use special shoes for walking. He lives in the countryside with his family of five. He comes to the city once in a month to collect the honorarium from the Government. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Life of our maimed war veterans

1h | In Focus
At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

22h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

10h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

3h | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

3h | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

3h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company