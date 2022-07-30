BSEC holds financial literacy conference in Mymensingh

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has organised its financial literacy conference in Mymensingh on Saturday as a part of its ongoing years-long campaign for investors' education and awareness.

Speaking as the chief guest, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam stressed on investors' understanding on risk and return, capital markets potential as a source of capital.

BSEC Commissioners Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Dr Rumana Islam, Executive Directors (ED) Saifur Rahman, Rezaul Karim and other senior officials participated in discussion sessions where representatives of stock exchanges and market intermediaries also present there.

Former BSEC commissioner and Shanta Asset Management Vice Chairman Arif Khan and BSEC ED Rezaul Karim presented two separate keynote speeches respectively titled "Stock Market Investment: Ways to Generate Superior Return" and "The Smart and Intelligent Investors."

Political and business leaders, government officials and investors of Mymensingh were present at the conference.