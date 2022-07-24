BSEC forms body to look into Wonderland Toys

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:15 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday formed a committee to probe the whole affairs of Wonderland Toys Ltd.

The regulator feels the company is not running as it pretended during its comeback to the small-cap platform from the over-the-counter market, said a BSEC official seeking anonymity.

The committee includes BSEC Deputy Director Mohammad Ratan Miah, Assistant Director Md Rayhan Kabir, and the Dhaka Stock Exchange's Senior Manager Syed Foysal Abdullah.

They have been instructed to submit their findings within 30 working days.

Wonderland Toys began its journey in the early 1990s as a manufacturer of export-oriented plastic goods and got listed on the bourse in a few years.

Due to deteriorating business and non-compliance with securities rules, it was sent to the OTC market over a decade ago and in 2021, it was allowed to come back to the SME platform.

Since 30 September 2021, its stock price has ranged between Tk13.4 and Tk115 on the DSE SME platform.

Wonderland Toys is lagging in disclosing its financial updates. According to the latest disclosure, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.09 in the nine months through March 2020, which was Tk0.07 over the same period a year ago.

On 31 March 2020, its net asset value per share was Tk20.32 including the asset revaluation surplus, which was Tk4.79 without revaluation surplus.

