BSEC calls meeting on Monday to address 5-day stock downfall

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is holding a meeting with the concerned people to find out what can be done to prevent the fall in the stock market.

The meeting has been called at the BSEC office on Monday at 3pm.

Apart from this, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been instructed to investigate whether there is any deliberate price fall in the market or whether there is any irregularity in the price fall.

Meanwhile, stocks continued to plummet for the fifth consecutive day as the DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, experienced a significant downturn today.

Investors remained hesitant to pour funds amid concerns over economic uncertainty arising from tensions in the Middle East.

The DSEX declined 32 points today, settling at 5,663, while the blue-chip index DS30 dropped 2 points to close at 1,982.

Over the past five sessions, the DSEX has recorded a cumulative loss of 211 points.

Among the traded issues, only 75 advanced, 285 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE fell by 8% to Tk478 crore compared to the previous session.