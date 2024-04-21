BSEC calls meeting on Monday to address 5-day stock downfall

Stocks

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:49 pm

Related News

BSEC calls meeting on Monday to address 5-day stock downfall

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:49 pm
BSEC calls meeting on Monday to address 5-day stock downfall

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is holding a meeting with the concerned people to find out what can be done to prevent the fall in the stock market.

The meeting has been called at the BSEC office on Monday at 3pm.

Apart from this, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been instructed to investigate whether there is any deliberate price fall in the market or whether there is any irregularity in the price fall.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, stocks continued to plummet for the fifth consecutive day as the DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, experienced a significant downturn today.

Investors remained hesitant to pour funds amid concerns over economic uncertainty arising from tensions in the Middle East.

The DSEX declined 32 points today, settling at 5,663, while the blue-chip index DS30 dropped 2 points to close at 1,982.

Over the past five sessions, the DSEX has recorded a cumulative loss of 211 points.

Among the traded issues, only 75 advanced, 285 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE fell by 8% to Tk478 crore compared to the previous session.

Bangladesh / Top News

Stock Market / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

7h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

12h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

14h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

1h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

3h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

4h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

5h | Videos