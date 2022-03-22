BSEC approves Mercantile Bank’s Tk500cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

BSEC approves Mercantile Bank’s Tk500cr bond

The bond’s face value per unit will be Tk5,000 and the coupon rate will be 6%-10%

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:28 pm
BSEC approves Mercantile Bank’s Tk500cr bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the issuance of a Tk500 crore perpetual bond by Mercantile Bank.

The bank will issue the bond to strengthen its additional Tier-I capital base.

Local institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals can buy the bond units through a private placement, while general investors will be able to get it through a public offering.

Of the bond value, Tk450 crore will be issued through the private placement and the remaining Tk50 crore through the public offering.

The face value per unit of the bond will be Tk5,000. The coupon rate will be 6%-10%.

A coupon payment refers to the annual interest paid on a bond between its issue date and the date of maturity.

Local merchant bank UCB Investment Ltd will act as the trustee of the bond while IDLC Finance Ltd will be its arranger.

IDLC Investments Limited will be the issue manager.

Top News / Banking

BSEC / Mercantile bank / Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

7h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

46m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

46m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

56m | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions