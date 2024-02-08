British American Tobacco declares dividend, lowest in a decade

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
British American Tobacco declares dividend, lowest in a decade

The company has not declared a cash dividend of less than 200% in the last decade.

British American Tobacco declares dividend, lowest in a decade

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited (BATBC) has declared a 100% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2023, marking the lowest dividend payout in over a decade.

Notably, the company has not declared a cash dividend of less than 200% in the last decade.

The decision to declare this dividend was made by the BATBC board after reviewing the financial statements of 2023 during a meeting held on Thursday.

In the previous year, its earnings per share stood at Tk33.11, compared to Tk33.10 a year earlier.

To formalize the dividend declaration and review the financial statement, the company will hold its annual general meeting on 28th March, with the record date set for 3rd March.

As per regulatory orders, trading of its shares will be restricted to the floor price until the record date."

British American Tobacco Bangladesh

