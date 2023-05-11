British American Tobacco to invest Tk61cr for capacity expansion

Stocks

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

British American Tobacco to invest Tk61cr for capacity expansion

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
British American Tobacco to invest Tk61cr for capacity expansion

British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited is going to invest Tk60.7 crore in its factory to increase the production capacity. 

The company's board has taken this decision in a meeting held on Wednesday where the company's unaudited financial report for the January to March quarter of 2023 was reviewed and approved. 

According to the company's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Thursday, British American Tobacco will finance this investment through its own funds and bank loans. 

But how much of the amount will come from the company's own funds and how much from bank loans is yet to be revealed. 

The company has not revealed any detailed information about how much the production capacity will increase and how much this expansion will add in the company's annual revenue either. 

In the first three months of 2023, the tobacco company's revenue grew by 13% year-on-year and stood at Tk9,899.62 crore, thanks to a higher sales volume and leaf exports, according to the company's DSE disclosure.

And, in the January to March quarter, its net profit surged by 9.42% to Tk456.25 crore compared to the same quarter of 2022. 

Its earnings per share stood at Tk8.44, net asset value per share at Tk74.71, and net operating cash flow per share at negative Tk2.09 at the end of the quarter. 

In its disclosure, the company blamed higher VAT and tax payments for the negative net operating cash flow. 

For the year 2022, British American Tobacco declared a 200% cash dividend for its shareholders. 

For months, the company's shares have been stuck at the floor price of Tk518.7 at the DSE. 

British American Tobacco Bangladesh has been publicly listed since 1977. Its paid-up capital is Tk540 crore. 

The company manufactures tobacco products and has cigarette factories in Dhaka and Savar, a green leaf threshing plant in Kushtia, a green leaf redrying plant in Manikganj, and a number of leaf and sales offices throughout the country.

As of 30 April 2023, sponsors and directors hold 72.91% shares of the company, government holds 0.64%, institutions 12.86%, foreign investors 6.25%, and general investors 7.34%.
 
 

Top News

British American Tobacco Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

23h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

14h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19