BD Paints QIO subscription starts 22 May

Stocks

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

BD Paints QIO subscription starts 22 May

The company will issue 1.2 crore ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 08:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription of BD Paints Limited will begin on 22 May and continue till 26 May.

On 12 April, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission gave permission for the company to raise Tk12 crore with a QIO on the SME board of the stock exchanges.

The company, established in 2014, will issue 1.2 crore ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

Of those funds raised, BD Paints will spend Tk1.7 crore on building construction, Tk5.5 crore on machinery installation, and Tk4.54 crore as working capital.

According to the company's audited financial statements as of 30 June 2021, its net profits stood at Tk4.83 crore, which was Tk3.13 crore the previous year.

The paint manufacturer also saw revenues increase to Tk29.38 crore in the fiscal, up from Tk23.36 crore a year ago.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.97 and net asset value per share was Tk15.94 at the end of the fiscal.

CAPM Advisory Limited and Prime Bank Investment Limited are the issue managers for the company.

BD Paints will not be able to issue bonus shares within three years of its debut on the SME platform.

Top News

BD Paints

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

6h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

9h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

8h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

45m | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

55m | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

1h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April