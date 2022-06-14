BD Paints to debut on bourses today

BD Paints Limited will make its stock trading debut on the SME platforms of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday.

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) has credited the paint manufacturer's primary shares to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of the investors.

The company has completed its qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription from 22 May to 26 May 2022.

According to its audited financial statements, as of 30 June 2021, BD Paints' net profit stood at Tk4.83 crore, which was Tk3.13 crore in the previous year.

The paint manufacturer also saw an increase in revenue to Tk29.38 crore in the fiscal year, from Tk23.36 crore a year earlier.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.97 and its net asset value per share at Tk15.94 at the end of the fiscal year.

Earlier on 12 April this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk12 crore through a QIO from the SME board of the stock exchanges.

Established in 2014, BD Paints will issue 1.2 crore ordinary shares at the face value of Tk10 each.

Of the amount, it will spend Tk1.7 crore on building construction, Tk5.5 crore on machinery installation, and Tk4.54 crore on working capital.

CAPM Advisory Limited and Prime Bank Investment Limited are working as the issue managers for the company.

The paint manufacturer will not be able to issue bonus shares within three years of its debut on the SME platforms.