Bangladesh Submarine Cable declares record dividend for FY2022-23

Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) has declared a record 51% cash dividend to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend declaration came from the state-owned company's board meeting held on Monday (28 August).

BSCCL is the country's lone submarine cable-based internet data provider.

According to the company's disclosure, its revenue grew over 16% to Tk515 crore in the last fiscal compared to the previous year.

In the last fiscal, its net profit was Tk279 crore, which was 13% higher than the previous year.

To approve the dividend and financial statement, it will conduct the annual general meeting on 12 October and the record date is set on 20 September.

Its share closed at Tk218.90 apiece on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.