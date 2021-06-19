BAN partners with LankaBangla Investments to create investment opportunities

Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN) has joined hands with the LankaBangla Investments Ltd. (LBIL) with a view to create investment opportunities and explore possibilities.

The companies will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interests, explore possibilities of taking companies to the SME board/exchange, while contributing towards creating an investment climate for institutional investors to participate in investment rounds for pre-seed to seed stage startups.

Iftekhar Alam, CEO of LBIL, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Bangladesh Angels, the first angel investing platform in the country. Through this partnership, we look forward to facilitating innovative companies with high growth potential to raise capital. I want to thank Bangladesh Angels for welcoming us and giving us the opportunity to contribute to the development of the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh."

Nirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels Network, adds, "LankaBangla is one of the largest and most prestigious institutions in the capital markets of Bangladesh. This is a novel partnership between a startup financial network like ours and an established player like LBIL. We look forward to learning from the LBIL team and leveraging its infrastructure to help startups to obtain private placements and eventually, local IPOs".

The two partners are currently looking for early-stage companies with revenue traction, a product/service in the market, a full-time team and clear fundraising plans and goals. Companies can send their information and proposals to [email protected] for review.

Additionally, the parties will be conducting public workshops in the near future regarding early-stage investment.