LankaBangla Investments sign MoU with Rupali Investment

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

LankaBangla Investments Limited (LBIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rupali Investment Limited (RIL) to provide investment banking services in collaboration.

Under this partnership, LBIL and RIL will jointly provide various consultancy, issue management, corporate advisory, transaction advisory and fund arrangement services to their clients. 

Iftekhar Alam, CEO of LBIL, and A K M Zakir Hossain, CEO of RIL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Tuesday (2 August).

Mohammad Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Managing Director of Lankabangla Capital Market Operations, Khandkar Safat Reza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of LBSL and Md Khaled Hasan, Head of Primary Market Services of LBIL, Md Shaukat Ali Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Rupali Bank Limited and Director Rupali Investment Limited, Chief Finance Officer Mostafa Sazzadul Haque and Senior Principal Officer Mohammad Junaid Mia also attended the event. 
 

LankaBangla Investments Limited / rupali investment

