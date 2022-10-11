LankaBangla Securities, LankaBangla Investment get Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award

Corporates

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:51 am

Illustration: Courtesy
Illustration: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has honoured LankaBangla Securities Limited and LankaBangla Investment Limited with "Shadinata Subarna Jayanti Puraskar-2021" (Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award) for contributing as an intermediary institution in the Capital Market.

Under three categories ---- stock broker and dealer, merchant banker, and asset management– the awards have been accorded to the institutions for their activities in 2021.

Lankabangla Securities secured a top position in the stock broker and dealer category after Island Securities Limited and followed by Green Delta Securities Limited. 

Meanwhile, Lankabangla Investment Securities Limited secured the third position in the Merchant Banker category.

In a press release issued in this regard, both organisations extended their heartfelt gratitude to BSEC for the recognition.

Besides, they thanked all the investors, regulators and stakeholders for their impeccable support and trust during the 25 years journey of the group.

The award has been given to encourage transparency and accountability in all activities, and proper enforcement of securities-related regulations by the market intermediaries working in the capital market.

This initiative has been taken aiming to increase the efficiency of the manpower working in the capital market, increase the quality of service to investors and bring the dynamism of the capital market along with the expansion of investment education programmes nationwide.

