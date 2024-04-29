Acme Laboratories records Tk180cr profit in Jul-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 09:38 pm

Acme Laboratories records Tk180cr profit in Jul-Mar

Acme Laboratories Ltd, one of Bangladesh's prominent drug manufacturers, reported earnings of Tk180 crore during the July-March period of fiscal year 2023-24.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk8.53 at the end of the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, which was Tk7.98 in the same period of the previous year.

Its shares closed at Tk69.10 each on Monday, dropping 1.14% from the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

In the January to March quarter, its net profit after tax stood at Tk58.23 crore, which was Tk53.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

During this quarter, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.75, which was Tk2.53 in the same period of the previous year.

Its net asset value per share was Tk115.32 at the end of March 2024.
 

