ACME Laboratories leads turnover chart on Sunday

ACME Laboratories Limited, one of the leading drug manufacturers in the country, led a turnover chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

According to DSE data, the turnover value of the ACME Laboratories stood at Tk29.57 crore till 12.55pm, which was followed by Eastern Housing at Tk27.62 crore and Intraco Refueling at Tk25.23 crore.

On Sunday, ACME Laboratories' shares price jumped over 5% to Tk89.80 each.

Earlier, Acme Laboratories got US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for its centrally acting muscle relaxant tablet "Chlorzoxazone 500 mg".

The company last week informed its shareholders that the tablet manufactured in its Solid Dosage Unit Two was submitted to the US FDA and it obtained the prestigious accreditation from the world's most stringent drug authority.

The approval would enable the company to export the said product to the US market.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Acme Laboratories has had earnings per share of Tk7.98, up from Tk7.55 during the same period of the previous fiscal year.