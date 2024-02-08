DSE turnover hits Tk1,858cr milestone as buying spree continues

Daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange maintained the upward momentum for nine consecutive days hitting 17 month-high at Tk1,858 crore on Thursday as the investors did not lose their buying appetite.

The opportunistic investors are also pouring new funds into attractive stocks.

The prime index, DSEX rose 20 points to hit 15 month-high at 6,373 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the blue-chip index DS30 increased by 3 points to 2,138 while the DSES, index for Shariah-compliant stocks, surged 0.19 points to 1,387.

Of the scrips traded, 210 advanced, 140 declined and 44 were remained unchanged.

Cautious investors showed buying appetite for bank and insurance stocks apart from textile and some other specific sectors.

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities said the premier bourse experienced another session of buyer dominance and ended the week with an upbeat trend as optimistic investors continued their chase for quick rallies in particular sector-specific scrips.

The market witnessed mild volatility throughout the session since cautious investors were engaged in profit booking to realise their recent gains and preferred to observe the sustainability of the market momentum.

Pharma stocks contributed the highest 17.9% to the day's turnover, followed by engineering adding 14.3% and textile 12.7%.

Travel sector exhibited the most positive returns of 5.1% while ceramic saw the most correction of 1.8%.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled on green terrain with the Selected Index CSCX and All Share Price Index (CASPI) advancing 72.7 and 120.9 points respectively.