ACI Foundation to buy 1.35 lakh ACI Ltd shares

Stocks

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

ACI Foundation to buy 1.35 lakh ACI Ltd shares

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:16 pm
ACI Foundation to buy 1.35 lakh ACI Ltd shares

ACI Foundation, a sponsor director of ACI Limited, has declared to buy 1.35 lakh ACI Ltd shares through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within the next 30 working days.

According to the announcement filed at the DSE on Wednesday, the sponsor director will buy some 1.04 lakh shares of ACI Limited from the block market and the rest from the regular public market.

In the block market, buyers and sellers meet beyond the regular trading screen to trade their bulk amount of shares at a renegotiated price which can deviate up to 10% of the regular market price.

ACI shares have been stuck at the floor price of Tk260.20 since September last year.

Earlier, within the last six months, ACI Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla bought 4.50 lakh shares of the company in two phases through both the block and public market platforms of the DSE.

ACI Ltd, formerly known as Imperial Chemical, was listed in 1976 and following the British founders' divestment, it turned into ACI more than two decades ago.

The pharmaceutical company, through its aggressive expansions, has emerged as a top-tier conglomerate of the country that now owns businesses in the fields of consumer products, automobile, agro machinery, crop care, retail chain, plastic products, paints and many more.

However, the conglomerate incurred Tk1.79 in loss per share in the first half of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year due to the rising dollar, inflation, and business costs.

Sponsors and directors collectively hold 35.46% shares of the company, where public shareholders hold 24.05% and institutional investors hold 40.49% of the shares.

Top News

ACI Limited / ACI Group / ACI Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 