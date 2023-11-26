ACI to issue Tk600cr through Sukuk

ACI to issue Tk600cr through Sukuk

The Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited has decided to raise Tk600 crore through issuing Sukuk instruments.

The company's board took the decision at a meeting on Sunday (26 November)..

According to a price sensitive statement signed by its Company Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, "The ACI will issue Sukuk instruments under a long-term fund-raising programme via a special purpose vehicle subject to receive approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)." 

ACI Limited

