ACI to issue Tk600cr through Sukuk

The Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited has decided to raise Tk600 crore through issuing Sukuk instruments.

The company's board took the decision at a meeting on Sunday (26 November)..

According to a price sensitive statement signed by its Company Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, "The ACI will issue Sukuk instruments under a long-term fund-raising programme via a special purpose vehicle subject to receive approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)."