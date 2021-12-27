ACI Formulations declares 30% cash dividend 

The shareholders of ACI Formulations have approved 30% cash dividend and 5% stock dividend.

The approval came at the 25th Annual General Meeting held Monday.

ACI Formulations Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting also approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the company.

ACI Formulations' Managing Director Shusmita Anis highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.

She also expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. She mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company during the pandemic crisis.