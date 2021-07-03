2 Orion Group firms post earnings growth in Q3

Orion Group's two listed companies posted earnings growth in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

The companies are Orion Pharma and Orion Infusion.

Their boards of directors approved the third quarter financial results at a meeting on 30 June.

According to Orion Pharma's financial statement, its consolidated earnings per share grew by 56% to Tk0.95 at the end of the January-March quarter of the last fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

In the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2020-21, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk2.98, which was 8% higher than that in the same period of the previous year.

It paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders in the fiscal year 2019-20.

At the end of Wednesday's trading session, its share price stood at Tk53.9 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Besides, Orion Infusion's earnings per share grew by 38% to Tk0.33 at the end of the January-March quarter of the last fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

In the first three quarters of FY21, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk1.12.

It paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders in the fiscal year 2019-20.

At the end of Wednesday's trading session, its share price stood at Tk68.5 each on the DSE.