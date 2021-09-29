Small and medium entrepreneurs urged to use software in SAAS model

Economy

BSS
29 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:39 pm

BSS
29 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:39 pm
 Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and SME Foundation have organized an online video conferencing software exhibition.

The title of the software exhibition was 'Software as a Service for SMEs'.

Acting President of BASIS Farhana A. Rahman and General Manager of SME Foundation Md. Sirajul Haider NDC attended the discussion as honorary speakers on Sunday, said a press release.

Besides, hundreds of entrepreneurs participated in the event through online.

Farhana said the SAS model would make the reliance on software more dynamic to increase business efficiency at low cost.

SME entrepreneurs can have access to the software for free for a specified period of time by accessing the link https://saas.basis.org.bd/ , she added.

General Manager of SME Foundation Sirajul Haider thanked the BASIS authority for this remarkable initiative.

He expressed the hope that SME entrepreneurs could move forward by using this model.

Among others, Deputy Manager of SME Foundation Saifur Rahman Manik and Assistant Manager of BASIS Moon Mandal Rajib also spoke at the event.

