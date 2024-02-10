Two RMG factories in Narayanganj announce layoffs 'without paying dues'; workers protest

Workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd staged protests at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj by blocking the Dhaka-Munshiganj road on 10 February morning. Photo: TBS

Workers of two ready-made garment (RMG) factories in Narayanganj staged protests in the city after the factories recently announced layoffs without paying the dues of the workers.

The factories are Abanti Colour Tex Ltd of Crony Group and Rupashi Group of Industries.

Workers of Abanti Colour staged protests at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial area in Fatullah of Narayanganj by blocking the Dhaka-Munshiganj road in the morning for two hours.

The protestors said the factory authorities paid only a portion of their salary for December. The remaining salary for that month and the following January is yet to be paid.

"How long can I survive by borrowing money? My Landlord constantly pressures me to pay my rent. If they lay us off now now, where will we go?" Kabir Hossain, worker of Abanti Colour Tex

The workers had staged protests demanding their unpaid wages on 7 and 8 February. When they returned to work on Saturday, they saw the layoff notice on the gate of the factory, which led them to stage the latest protest.

Kabir Hossain, a worker of the factory, said, "I live in Kashipur with my son and daughter. My wife and I both work in two different factories. It is difficult to live with the income of two people in the commodity market. On top of that, the factory paid half of the salary for the month of December. January's salary has also been delayed.

"How long can I survive by borrowing money? My Landlord constantly pressures me to pay my rent. If they lay us off now now,, where will we go?"

The workers ended their protest at around 10:00am after the Industrial Police intervened and assured the workers that their outstanding salary will be paid and the factory will be reopened.

The Business Standard tried to reach Aslam Sunny, owner of the factory, but his phone was found switched off.

Earlier on 24 December, Crony Tex Sweater Ltd, another factory of Crony Group in Narayanganj, announced a mass layoff of its sweater unit till 7 February citing a decrease in purchase orders, resulting in protest by workers blocking the Dhaka Munshiganj road.

The workers later called off the protest on assurances that they would be shifted to another unit.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, more than a hundred workers of the Rupashi Group of Industries factory formed a human chain and protested in front of the press club at 10:00am on Saturday.

They said the factory has not paid their salaries for the months of November, December and January.

The protestors warned that if the salary is not paid by Sunday, the workers will return with a larger movement.

Speaking on the protests, Inspector (Intelligence) of Industrial Police-4 Saleem Badsha said, "Workers of two factories have protested in front of BSCIC and press club demanding outstanding salary.

"We have contacted the owner of Crony Group. He assured to pay the salary and reopen the factory on Monday.The workers left the road after being assured.

"On the other hand, we are in touch with the owners of Rupashi Industries to resolve the existing crisis."