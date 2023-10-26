Textile machinery expo begins in Dhaka

RMG

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 10:27 pm

Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The 7th Bangladesh International Garment and Textile Machinery Expo (BIGTEX) began on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka and will continue till 28 October.

Member of Parliament Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain inaugurated the expo organised by RedCarpet Global Limited in cooperation with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

There are 160 stalls at the expo, displaying various garment and textile machinery, technologies, and products from 12 Asian and European countries. It will be open for visitors from 10:30am to 7:30pm on all three days.

RedCarpet Global CEO Ahmed Imtiaz said, "The expo will allow foreign manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers to display their products and connect with Bangladeshi factory owners and apparel exporters. This exhibition will also focus on the untapped markets that are flexible and important for Bangladesh.

"Considering the high demand for 'Made in Bangladesh' products, we must maintain this growth and require proper machinery, raw materials, yarn, fabric, dyes, and chemicals supplies at the best price."

The event was attended by Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association Executive President Mohammad Hatem, BGMEA Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists President Engr Md Shafiqur Rahman, and many others.

