RMG new wage structure set to be finalised today

RMG

Jasim Uddin
26 November, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 12:00 am

Related News

RMG new wage structure set to be finalised today

Jasim Uddin
26 November, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 12:00 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Minimum Wage Board is likely to finalise the new wage structure for the readymade garment sector today amid calls for revision from several rights groups at home and abroad.

The Wage Board will convene its seventh meeting today to finalise the wage structure based on the published gazette, officials concerned said.

On November 11, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a gazette notification announcing Tk12,500 as minimum monthly wage for the apparel industry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also sought opinions, objections or recommendations from stakeholders or individuals, if any, within 14 days of publication of the gazette notification. The timeframe ended on Friday.

Local right groups demanded that the minimum wage be raised to Tk23, 000 and some factory owners want the amount be cut to Tk10,400.

Both parties sent letters to the Minimum Wage Board. Until Friday, the Wage Board received more than 200 letters, of them 168 letters from garment factory owners, 30 from trade union federations and one each from Transparency International Bangladesh and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard, "We are committed to paying our workers as per the new wage structure, despite challenges in the apparel business."

He further said, "We hope all brands and buyers will increase their product prices to adjust additional cost."

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Garment Industry / RMG / minimum wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

12h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

3h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

4h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

5h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

7h | TBS World