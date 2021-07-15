Gazipur RMG workers continue to block roads demanding arrears

Hundreds of workers of a readymade garment factory in Gazipur have blocked the Dhaka-Joydebpur highway for the third consecutive day near the Laxmipura area on Thursday demanding their arrears and allowances ahead of the upcoming Eid holidays.

Since Tuesday, the protesting workers of Style Craft Limited have been demanding their salary for the month of June and seven months arrears of salary, as well as Eid bonus.



As a result of no solution offered from the end of the employer, workers took to the streets in front of the factory at 9am. Traffic is closed on both sides of the highway due to the road blockade.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in the factory area to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Factory staff Shahin Alam said "The company owes the workers Eid bonuses of two years along with annual leave of four years. Although in the face of persistent demand, the authority announced dates several times to pay the dues but they eventually failed to do that."

He further added that the demonstration will continue until the demands are met.

In this regard, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said, "Police have been in regular touch with the owners to settle the matter by Saturday."

Earlier, a written application was submitted on behalf of the employees but it failed to achieve results.

Reportedly, the company with seven hundred workers has a reputation of irregular salary disbursement for the past few years. By far, it is yet to pay the workers for three months of the current year and four months of the previous two years.

Even last year on Eid-ul-Fitr, the workers of Style Craft Limited had to stage a demonstration to get their salary and bonus.