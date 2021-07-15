Gazipur RMG workers continue to block roads demanding arrears

RMG

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:02 pm

Related News

Gazipur RMG workers continue to block roads demanding arrears

The company with seven hundred workers has a reputation of irregular salary disbursement for the past few years. By far, it is yet to pay the workers for three months of the current year and four months of the previous two years

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of workers of a readymade garment factory in Gazipur have blocked the Dhaka-Joydebpur highway for the third consecutive day near the Laxmipura area on Thursday demanding their arrears and allowances ahead of the upcoming Eid holidays.

Since Tuesday, the protesting workers of Style Craft Limited have been demanding their salary for the month of June and seven months arrears of salary, as well as Eid bonus.
 
As a result of no solution offered from the end of the employer, workers took to the streets in front of the factory at 9am.  Traffic is closed on both sides of the highway due to the road blockade.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in the factory area to avoid any unpleasant situation. 

Factory staff Shahin Alam said "The company owes the workers Eid bonuses of two years along with annual leave of four years. Although in the face of persistent demand, the authority announced dates several times to pay the dues but they  eventually failed to do that."  

He further added that the demonstration will continue until the demands are met.

In this regard, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said, "Police have been in regular touch with the owners to settle the matter by Saturday."

Earlier, a written application was submitted on behalf of the employees but it failed to achieve results.

Reportedly, the company with seven hundred workers has a reputation of irregular salary disbursement for the past few years. By far, it is yet to pay the workers for three months of the current year and four months of the previous two years.

Even last year on Eid-ul-Fitr, the workers of  Style Craft Limited had to stage a demonstration to get their salary and bonus.

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG Workers / RMG Workers protest / Eid bonus of RMG workers / Salary of RMG workers / RMG worker's Salaries / Style Craft Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

18h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

22h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident