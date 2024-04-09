One-fourth of factories delay March salaries, Eid bonus outstanding for 4.62%

RMG

09 April, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 01:45 pm

About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police on 7 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar
About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police on 7 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar

About a quarter of apparel, textile, jute mills, and Bepza factories in the country have not yet disbursed March salaries, with 4.62% still outstanding on festival bonuses.

The Industrial Police reported that 75.78% of the factories had disbursed the workers' March wages, while 95.38% paid Eid bonuses.

Meanwhile, 77 of the 9,469 factories have not cleared wages for February as of today. Most of them have been allegedly facing financial trouble for a long time.

Among the 77 factories that haven't paid February wages yet, 18 belong to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), seven to the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) factories, five to the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), and three to the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), according to Industrial Police. 

However, apparel industry leaders claimed they have already cleared workers' payments. 

Besides, many factory owners have declared holidays leading up to Eid-ul-Fitr to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smooth travel for the workers.

Workers of at least 4-5 factories staged demonstrations in front of their workplaces throughout the past week, demanding outstanding wages and bonuses.

According to the labour law, factory owners must pay their workers monthly wages within seven working days of the next month.

According to industrial police data, salaries for March are still pending for 344 members of BGMEA, 458 members of BKMEA, and 60 textile mills.

Besides, the March salaries of 50 Bepza members, 11 jute mills, and 1,600 factories in other sectors remain outstanding.

On the other hand, 68 BGMEA members, 19 BKMEA members and 10 textile mills have not paid festival bonuses.

