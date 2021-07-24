BKMEA to seek stimulus after lockdown 

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) President AKM Abdul Osman on Saturday said his organisation will ask for a grant from the government to keep continue the manufacturing process.

In a recent statement, Abdul Osman urged the factory owners to follow the recent restrictions enforced by the government.

"Knowing that there will be financial loss in this strict lockdown, you should abide by the government restrictions," he said in the statement.

He also noted that the manufacturing sector requires more incentives from the government.

"At the end of the current lockdown, we will appeal to the Prime Minister again for incentives," he said.

Earlier, BKMEA and other clothing sector leaders urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep garment factories out of the purview of the strict lockdown and allow factories to resume operations after a short Eid vacation.

They mentioned that if export is hampered for a month, the export schedule will be disrupted for six months.

The 14-day nationwide strict lockdown began Friday morning, with the Covid-19 situation deteriorating all across the country.

Following an eight-day break, the lockdown restrictions came into effect just a day after the end of the Eid holidays.