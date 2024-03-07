BKMEA, STITCH complete joint Initiative in creating gender-sensitive workplaces

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Sustainable Textile Initiative: Together for Change (STITCH) are delighted to announce the successful completion of their joint initiative aimed at promoting gender sensitivity and eliminating sexual harassment in BKMEA member factories.

The collaborative effort, which spanned several months, resulted in the development of a comprehensive learning and monitoring resource pack. This pack includes a guidance document for developing in-house policies, guidelines on Sexual Harassment Complaint Committee (SHCC) formation, a process flowchart for complaint management, awareness-raising packages for workers and Management staffs, and a monitoring tool to ensure effective implementation.

The finalisation of these resources was done through a two-day joint Validation workshop held on 6-7 March at Dhaka. The workshop provided a platform for BKMEA and STITCH staff members to engage in collaborative discussions, share insights, and collectively shape the direction of this crucial initiative.

The closing ceremony was graced by BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan along with Country Manager of Fair Wear Foundation Md Bablur Rahman and Country Manager of ETI Bangladesh Abil Bin Amin.

The speakers highlighted the commitment to fostering positive change in the textile industry. BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan distributed certificates among the participants during the ceremony, adding an extra layer of recognition to the participants and reinforcing the importance of ongoing Gender sensitive workplace awareness.

The successful completion of this joint initiative represents a milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote gender sensitivity and eliminate sexual harassment in the textile industry. BKMEA and STITCH remain dedicated to the continued implementation and monitoring of these resources, ensuring a lasting positive impact on workplaces across Bangladesh RMG sector.