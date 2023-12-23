24 BKMEA factories join Mothers at Work project

Twenty-four member knitwear factories have joined the Mother at Work project which is jointly run by the government of Bangladesh, BKMEA, and Unicef to ensure maternity rights at workplace.

On this occasion, "Factory Enrollment Seminar on Promote and Scale Up Mothers at Work Program" was held at BKMEA Dhaka office on Saturday (23 December), reads a press release.

BKAEA Director Tarek Afzal, UNICEF Nutrition Officer Monira Parveen, senior officials of BKMEA and representatives of various factories were present on the occasion.

Since 2022, the project has been incorporated by a total of 90 knitwear factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram.

Mothers at Work is working to ensure breast milk donation, maternity leave, childcare facilities, child and maternal nutrition in factories covered by the project. Under the project, regular training and monitoring continues at factory workers and mid-level levels.