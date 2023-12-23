24 more BKMEA factories join Mothers@Work project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

24 more BKMEA factories join Mothers@Work project

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 03:32 pm
Speakers at a seminar on “Promote and Scale Up Mothers@Work programme” welcome the newly added 24 factories joining the Mothers@Work initiative on Saturday, 23 December. Photo: TBS
Speakers at a seminar on “Promote and Scale Up Mothers@Work programme” welcome the newly added 24 factories joining the Mothers@Work initiative on Saturday, 23 December. Photo: TBS

Mothers@Work project, a collaborative initiative between the Bangladesh government, BKMEA (Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association), and Unicef, has welcomed 24 more factories from the Dhaka region into its fold. 

The project, initiated in 2022, aims to uphold maternity rights within knitwear factories.

BKMEA and Unicef are working to implement this project across a total of 90 knitwear factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram, speakers noted at a factory enrollment seminar on "Promote and Scale Up Mothers@Work programme" held at the BKMEA Dhaka office today (23 December). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BKMEA Director Tarek Afzal and Unicef Nutrition Officer Monira Parveen attended the seminar alongside senior officials from BKMEA and representatives from various factories. 

The focus of the Mothers@Work initiative revolves around ensuring breastfeeding opportunities, maternity leaves, childcare provisions, and nutritional support for both mothers and children within the covered factories. 

Ongoing activities within the project encompass regular training sessions and continual monitoring at worker and mid-level tiers. 

Last year, the Mothers@Work project commenced in 30 BKMEA member factories, followed by an additional 60 factories this year. 

There are plans to gradually incorporate other BKMEA-affiliated factories into this programme in phases.

BKMEA / mothers@workinitiative

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

7h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

42m | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

3h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

21h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

19h | TBS World