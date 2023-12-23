24 more BKMEA factories join Mothers@Work project

Speakers at a seminar on “Promote and Scale Up Mothers@Work programme” welcome the newly added 24 factories joining the Mothers@Work initiative on Saturday, 23 December. Photo: TBS

Mothers@Work project, a collaborative initiative between the Bangladesh government, BKMEA (Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association), and Unicef, has welcomed 24 more factories from the Dhaka region into its fold.

The project, initiated in 2022, aims to uphold maternity rights within knitwear factories.

BKMEA and Unicef are working to implement this project across a total of 90 knitwear factories in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram, speakers noted at a factory enrollment seminar on "Promote and Scale Up Mothers@Work programme" held at the BKMEA Dhaka office today (23 December).

BKMEA Director Tarek Afzal and Unicef Nutrition Officer Monira Parveen attended the seminar alongside senior officials from BKMEA and representatives from various factories.

The focus of the Mothers@Work initiative revolves around ensuring breastfeeding opportunities, maternity leaves, childcare provisions, and nutritional support for both mothers and children within the covered factories.

Ongoing activities within the project encompass regular training sessions and continual monitoring at worker and mid-level tiers.

Last year, the Mothers@Work project commenced in 30 BKMEA member factories, followed by an additional 60 factories this year.

There are plans to gradually incorporate other BKMEA-affiliated factories into this programme in phases.