BGMEA-USGBC to collaborate on green growth 

Representatives of the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have expressed interest in collaborating to further facilitate the Bangladesh apparel industry's progress towards environmental sustainability.

They discussed the issue when BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Vice-President Miran Ali paid a courtesy call on USGBC President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam in Washington, said a press release on Thursday.

They also had discussions on the progress made by the Bangladesh RMG industry in the area of sustainability and its future priorities to continue the momentum.

USGBC President Mahesh Ramanujam highly commended the BGMEA for their exemplary leadership in developing Bangladesh as the home of the highest number of green garment factories in the world.

Currently, Bangladesh has 145 factories certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by the USGBC. Of them, 42 are LEED platinum-rated and 91 are LEED gold-rated units. 500 more factories are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

Bangladesh's RMG sector is also a front-runner in factory safety, responsible manufacturing, and worker wellbeing.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed thanks to USGBC for honoring BGMEA with the "2021 USGBC Leadership Award" in recognition of its role and the RMG sector's accomplishment in green industrialisation.

He stressed the importance of justified prices and support of brands and retailers for encouraging green initiatives in the apparel industry.

He also sought support and cooperation of the USGBC to portray a positive image of Bangladesh as a sustainable apparel-sourcing destination in the world and to highlight the significance of green price issues among brands and buyers.