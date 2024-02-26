Bangladesh a global inspiration for leading green garment factories: USGBC

Bangladesh has turned into a major source of inspiration globally as it's currently a leader in the green garment factories worldwide, said a top official of the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

"Bangladesh's achievement in the green building segment is not only well discussed in Southeast Asia and South Asia, but also well discussed western world," Santanu Dutta Gupta, faculty and associate director of USGBC, the certification authority of the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED).

He was handing over the certification at an event in the capital today to Bangladeshi garment factory SM Sourcing Ltd, which climbed to the top of the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Factory ranking, achieving a score of 106 out of a possible 110.

Gupta said, "Obtaining 106 out of 110 points is an instance in the world and itself is a statement and the spirit should be maintained. Mirza Shams Mahmud Shakti, chief executive officer of SM Sourcing, located at Konabari in Gazipur in 2013 the company was formed with a buying house and in 2017 he started setting up a factory.

"He has three projects and employs 5,000 workers and 900 in the S M Sourcing alone. Monthly turnover of his company is $6 million and annually $70million to $72 million and customers base in USA, Europe and Asian retailers and brands.

"He has mainly transformed the factory at the green factory to bring more good work for the workers. Buyers are not paying premium prices for the green initiative but he gives priority to the customers and it is a big marketing tool for him."

The USGBC senior official also said two and half years ago, a Vietnamese government official, a direct competitor of Bangladesh in global garment trade, called him to know about Bangladesh's achievement in the green garment segment as Vietnam was inspired from Bangladesh's achievement.

"With becoming the global champion in green garment factories, that eventually, has brightened the image of the country and the sector itself. The international clothing retailers and brands started coming here with a high volume of work orders and other countries are losing their business," he said.

Since then Gupta has also been working in Vietnam to set up green garment factories and now Vietnam is also coming up with a good number of green garment factories, he said.

Ananta Ahmed, International Green Building Expert, LEED AP, USGBC Faculty and the Principal LEED Consultant of 360 TSL, said, "The LEED is not just a certificate. It is the most effective business management system if we understand and follow. Benefits are very high and should not be ignored."

SM Sourcing is the shining example, he said, adding, "If we understand LEED Green Building Concepts in a factual way, the cost is not an issue and if we analyse the costs and benefits in a meaningful way, we will see LEED Green Building Cost less then regular buildings and create PROFI."

Bangladesh now boasts 209 green factories. Of them, 79 are platinum, 116 gold, 10 silver and the rest are only green certified.

Not only in number, but also the world's highest rated green building S M Sourcing with 106 out of 110 points, is also located in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is also the leader in green garment factories as there are 54 out of the top 100 green and 18 of the top 20 LEED green factories are located in the country.