Bangladesh gets another LEED-certified green factory

Another garment factory in Bangladesh has been awarded LEED certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

With this, the number of green factories in the country rose to 207.

Shah Fatehullah Textile Mills Ltd factory located in Narayanganj secured a platinum rating, with a score of 87, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Before giving the LEED certification, USGBC considers several criteria, such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Bangladesh is the global leader with the highest number of green garment buildings, where 77 are platinum-rated, 116 are gold-rated, ten are silver, and four are without any rating.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.