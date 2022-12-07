BGMEA president calls upon brands to adopt strategies for promoting mutual growth

RMG

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

BGMEA president calls upon brands to adopt strategies for promoting mutual growth

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:26 pm
BGMEA president calls upon brands to adopt strategies for promoting mutual growth

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged global brands and buyers to adopt strategies that promote growth of both sides including manufacturers while marching towards achieving the net zero goal.

"I would like to call upon the brands to adopt inclusive strategies that also take the SMEs into the equation to ensure sustainable growth of the entire RMG industry in Bangladesh," he said. 

He made the remarks while speaking at a policy dialogue titled "Sweden-Bangladesh Partnership in Renewable Energy within the RMG-sector" held in a hotel in Dhaka on 7 December. 

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh together with the Swedish brands H&M, IKEA, and Lindex along with the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council (SBBC) have set up an initiative "Sustainable Fashion Platform" to combine and coordinate the efforts on sustainability within the RMG sector in Bangladesh under one umbrella. 

The discussion was organised as a part of the initiative which aims to strengthen Bangladesh's global competitiveness and at the same time building a sustainable partnership, reads a press release.  

Prime Minister's energy adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury attended the event as chief guest.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Mehdi Hasan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden; Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh; Pawan Kumar Tehlani, lead – Sustainability and Climate Change, Business Sweden, Swedish Trade and Invest Council; Tahrin Aman, president of Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCI); and Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative, Munira Sultana, chairperson of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA); and Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources also spoke at the dialogue.

 

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

10h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

13h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

11h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

40m | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

45m | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

1h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup