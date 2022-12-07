BGMEA president calls upon brands to adopt strategies for promoting mutual growth

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged global brands and buyers to adopt strategies that promote growth of both sides including manufacturers while marching towards achieving the net zero goal.

"I would like to call upon the brands to adopt inclusive strategies that also take the SMEs into the equation to ensure sustainable growth of the entire RMG industry in Bangladesh," he said.

He made the remarks while speaking at a policy dialogue titled "Sweden-Bangladesh Partnership in Renewable Energy within the RMG-sector" held in a hotel in Dhaka on 7 December.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh together with the Swedish brands H&M, IKEA, and Lindex along with the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Council (SBBC) have set up an initiative "Sustainable Fashion Platform" to combine and coordinate the efforts on sustainability within the RMG sector in Bangladesh under one umbrella.

The discussion was organised as a part of the initiative which aims to strengthen Bangladesh's global competitiveness and at the same time building a sustainable partnership, reads a press release.

Prime Minister's energy adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury attended the event as chief guest.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Mehdi Hasan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden; Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh; Pawan Kumar Tehlani, lead – Sustainability and Climate Change, Business Sweden, Swedish Trade and Invest Council; Tahrin Aman, president of Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCI); and Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative, Munira Sultana, chairperson of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA); and Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources also spoke at the dialogue.