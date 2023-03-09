BGMEA, Jack to collaborate in building technological capacity of RMG sector

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan called on Jack, a leading Chinese sewing machine manufacturer, to support the apparel industry in Bangladesh through technology transfer and sharing expertise in advanced machinery.

"As one of the largest garment machinery manufacturers, Jack Machine could be an important partner in improving productivity and efficiency in high-quality garment production through their advanced technology and machinery," he said on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation from Jack.

The visiting Jack Sewing Machine Company Limited delegation included Qiu Yangyou, Vice President of Jack Group; Li Fengzhi. Marketing Director of Asia; Allan Chan, Marketing Manager of Bangladesh; Feng Lidong, Sales Manager of Bangladesh; Chen Yue, Vice GM of Product Solution Department and Ying Zhenhua, Director of Lockstitch Products.

In the meeting at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka, both parties discussed potential collaboration to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's RMG industry through innovation and technology upgradation.

The BGMEA President highlighted the industry's vision of strengthening its standing as the world-class manufacturing hub with the help of the latest technologies and innovations.

He also apprised the Jack team of the industry's ongoing and planned activities for transitioning to a sustainable and competitive source of high-value products.

Faruque Hassan also invited the Chinese manufacturer to collaborate with the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH initiative and the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology for advanced manufacturing.

Agreeing on the issue, both BGMEA and Jack expressed interest in working together for the development of the Bangladesh RMG industry.