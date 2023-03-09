BGMEA, Jack to collaborate in building technological capacity of RMG sector

RMG

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

BGMEA, Jack to collaborate in building technological capacity of RMG sector

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 01:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan called on Jack, a leading Chinese sewing machine manufacturer, to support the apparel industry in Bangladesh through technology transfer and sharing expertise in advanced machinery.

"As one of the largest garment machinery manufacturers, Jack Machine could be an important partner in improving productivity and efficiency in high-quality garment production through their advanced technology and machinery," he said on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation from Jack. 

The visiting Jack Sewing Machine Company Limited delegation included Qiu Yangyou, Vice President of Jack Group; Li Fengzhi.  Marketing  Director of Asia; Allan Chan, Marketing Manager of Bangladesh; Feng Lidong, Sales Manager of Bangladesh; Chen Yue, Vice GM of Product  Solution Department and Ying Zhenhua, Director of Lockstitch Products.

In the meeting at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka, both parties discussed potential collaboration to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's RMG industry through innovation and technology upgradation.

The BGMEA President highlighted the industry's vision of strengthening its standing as the world-class manufacturing hub with the help of the latest technologies and innovations.  

He also apprised the Jack team of the industry's ongoing and planned activities for transitioning to a sustainable and competitive source of high-value products.

Faruque Hassan also invited the Chinese manufacturer to collaborate with the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH initiative and the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology for advanced manufacturing.

Agreeing on the issue, both BGMEA and Jack expressed interest in working together for the development of the Bangladesh RMG industry.

Economy / Top News

BGMEA / Bangladesh Apparel Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

4h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

4h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

100 years of collection in 24 years

100 years of collection in 24 years

1h | TBS Stories
Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

4h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

4h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters