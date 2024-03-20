BGMEA chief urges German company to increase high-value garment sourcing from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan holds a meeting with a delegation of Otto Group today (20 March). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan urged Otto Group, a renowned German retail company, to further explore business opportunities with suppliers in Bangladesh.

During a meeting with a delegation of Otto Group today (20 March), the BGMEA chief emphasised the country's potential as a reliable and competitive sourcing destination for diversified high-end garment products.

The delegation included Sergio Bucher Rodriguez, Member of Executive Board- Retail & Brands at Otto Group; Heidi Sabina Stevens, Chief Executive Officer, Otto International Hong Kong; Weronika Sosulska, Key Account Manager, Team Bon Prix; Raksha Nanerjee, Key Account Manager, Team Witt & Merchindising Otto Lascana; and Mehtap Mir, Head of HR & Workplace Solutions.

Newly elected Director of BGMEA for 2024-2026 term Mesbah Uddin Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammad Kamal Uddin were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions covering various aspects of the garment sector in Bangladesh, including its current status, vision and prospects.

Another key issue of the meeting was the exploration of avenues to increase Otto Group's sourcing from Bangladesh, especially high-value garment products.

Faruque Hassan emphasised the need for strengthening partnerships with Otto's Bangladeshi suppliers to facilitate the design and manufacture of high-end apparel items.

During the discussions, Faruque Hassan provided insights into Bangladesh's garment industry, highlighting its advancements in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, circularity, and workers' welfare.

He highlighted the industry's ongoing initiatives and efforts to diversity product offerings, with a particular focus on non-cotton and high-end product segments, as well as innovation in product development and process optimisation.