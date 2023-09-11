Anti-harassment committees inactive in apparel industry: Study shows

RMG

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Anti-harassment committees inactive in apparel industry: Study shows

In order to ensure a safe working environment, the speakers emphasised the proper implementation of the law, changing the attitude of the owners as well as increasing the factory level monitoring by the government.

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 04:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The anti-harassment committees are not carrying out their responsibilities in the apparel industry, despite it being the largest industry with a workforce of 3.5 million people, according to a study.

Though there are a total of 2,150 anti-harassment committees in all sectors across the country, there is no specific data regarding the number of anti-harassment committees in the garment industry, the report mentioned.

As a result, the garment sector is still lagging behind in ensuring a safe working environment for the female workers, who comprise 60% of the workforce, said Associate professor Mostafiz Ahmed of Jagannath university.  He shared the findings from his study titled "Effectiveness of role played by complaint committee to protect the sexual harassment at workplace" on Monday (11 September).

Despite being subjected to sexual harassment at work, most of the workers do not speak out due to social stigma and the fear of losing their jobs, he added.

Existing laws are also not friendly to women workers.

In order to ensure a safe working environment, the speakers emphasised the proper implementation of the law, changing the attitude of the owners as well as increasing the factory level monitoring by the government.

Shamsun Nahar, member of the standing committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment was the chief guest of the event organised by Gender Platform Bangladesh.

Economy / Top News

Apparel / study / Anti-harassment committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

7h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

9h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Man-made factors drive soaring food inflation to 13-year high

Man-made factors drive soaring food inflation to 13-year high

18m | TBS Insight
Saudi League ranks second to the English Premier League in player purchase

Saudi League ranks second to the English Premier League in player purchase

13m | TBS SPORTS
Why UNESCO will help repair Marrakesh?

Why UNESCO will help repair Marrakesh?

1h | TBS World
Rahul got a pen gift by singing for Macron

Rahul got a pen gift by singing for Macron

1h | TBS Today