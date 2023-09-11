Anti-harassment committees inactive in apparel industry: Study shows

The anti-harassment committees are not carrying out their responsibilities in the apparel industry, despite it being the largest industry with a workforce of 3.5 million people, according to a study.

Though there are a total of 2,150 anti-harassment committees in all sectors across the country, there is no specific data regarding the number of anti-harassment committees in the garment industry, the report mentioned.

As a result, the garment sector is still lagging behind in ensuring a safe working environment for the female workers, who comprise 60% of the workforce, said Associate professor Mostafiz Ahmed of Jagannath university. He shared the findings from his study titled "Effectiveness of role played by complaint committee to protect the sexual harassment at workplace" on Monday (11 September).

Despite being subjected to sexual harassment at work, most of the workers do not speak out due to social stigma and the fear of losing their jobs, he added.

Existing laws are also not friendly to women workers.

In order to ensure a safe working environment, the speakers emphasised the proper implementation of the law, changing the attitude of the owners as well as increasing the factory level monitoring by the government.

Shamsun Nahar, member of the standing committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment was the chief guest of the event organised by Gender Platform Bangladesh.