90% glaucoma patients at risk of blindness, according to survey

A research survey has revealed that only 2 lakh people among 20 lakh people affected by glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, receive medical care, while the remaining 18 lakh patients are left untreated.

In terms of percentage, about 90% of those affected by glaucoma in the country are at risk of blindness due to lack of medical treatment.

Speakers at a discussion session said this on the occasion of World Glaucoma Day on Saturday.

At the event, Dr Sheikh M A Mannaf, managing director of Harun Eye Foundation Limited and former president of the Glaucoma Society, stated that from 2021 to 2022, they conducted a survey in 65 upazila, serving among 17,000 people. The survey revealed that approximately 3.2% of the population are affected by glaucoma.

He said, "Despite the alarming fact that 20 lakh people are affected by glaucoma, only 2lakh individuals are receiving treatment. In the survey, we observed a slightly higher prevalence of glaucoma patients in urban areas compared to rural areas. Both males and females can be affected by glaucoma. However, the rate of occurrence varies between the two genders."

Dr Mannaf explained that glaucoma has two broad categories: open-angle glaucoma, which progresses slowly, and angle-closure glaucoma, which advances rapidly. Among those affected by open-angle glaucoma, 4.5% are males and 2.5% are females, while angle-closure glaucoma affects 6% of females and 1.5% of males. Additionally, approximately 10% of people outside the surveyed areas may also be prone to glaucoma.

Professor Dr Siddiqur Rahman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Glaucoma Society, presented the main article at the event. He stated that glaucoma is a disease that silently leads people towards blindness, which often goes unnoticed. While cataracts can be treated through surgery, the same is not true for glaucoma.

He mentioned, "Globally, 7.7 million people are affected by glaucoma. Initially, pressure on the eyes leads to nerve damage. If the path of drainage is obstructed, the nerves start seeking alternative routes. Eventually, individuals may become blind."

This physician states that people generally cannot detect glaucoma in its early stages, leading them to neglect seeking treatment. Another reason people avoid medical care is that glaucoma often does not cause any noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

Dr Siddiqur Rahman explains that glaucoma is more prevalent in individuals over the age of forty. While the disease cannot be completely cured, it can be controlled. Regular eye check-ups are essential for maintaining control. Both patients and doctors need to have awareness and understanding in this regard, he said.

Regarding treatment, he further explains that the primary approach for glaucoma patients is to reduce intraocular pressure in the eyes. In some cases, eye drops are used, and laser procedures may be performed if necessary. In advanced cases, surgery may be recommended, he added.