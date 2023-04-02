RMG cushions export dip blow by growing 12% in three quarters

Despite Bangladesh's export earnings dropping year-on-year in March, the bigger picture shows that exports have risen by 8.07% in the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to the last fiscal year.

This growth has been propelled by the readymade garments sector, which has also seen a 12.17% growth in the same period to $41.72 billion, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Total exports in March was $118 million or 2.49% lower than the amount earned in the same month last year, driven by decline in the woven segment of the ready-made garment sector that accounts for 85% of export proceeds.

However, February had seen over 7% growth year-on-year.

Apparel exporters are banking on a turnaround in next couple of months on the back of a surge in orders.

In the first nine months of the last fiscal year, total exports was $38.61 billion, or a 33.41% growth, amid the onslaughts of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from the RMG sector, almost all other sectors registered a negative growth year-on-year.

Exports of home textiles fell by 25.73% to $859.94 million, jute and jute goods by 21.23% to $698.7mn, agricultural products by 28.31% to $687.09mn and engineering products by 33.65% to $400.28mn.

Exports of leather and leather products, however, grew by 2.56%.

The success story of the garments sector in these trying economic times was down to foresight.

Once the Covid-19 situation began to improve, garment owners focused on increasing capacity. By the time the economic outlook was positive, capacity had grown by around 20%, industry insiders said.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "Orders are less compared to our capacity. But the increasing capacity has helped sustain our growth. The knitwear sector is playing a leading role in this regard."

Knitting together a dream

According to product-wise break down of the data, knitwear has performed well in the last three quarters, while also registering a 1.32% growth to $2.08 billion this March, compared to last year.

Knitwear segment remains the single largest export earner alone fetching $19.18 billion, followed by woven with $16.11 billion.

Woven products, on the other hand, registered a negative growth of 3.61%, which amounts to $1.81bn. This had a negative impact, 1.04%, on overall garments exports in March

"Because of the Russia-Ukraine war, global demand for apparels has fallen. But Bangladesh has managed to do well, owing to the knitwear sector's performance," BKMEA President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan said.

On why knitwear had performed so well, he said after the war, many buyers shifted away from China -- the global leader in apparel -- and turned to Bangladesh.

"At the same time, Bangladesh also opted for diversified products in knitwear. Manmade fibres are now used for 3-5% knitwear, reducing dependency on cotton. In our factories, we have gone for 30% manmade fibre," Ehsan, also CEO of Fatullah Apparels Limited, said.

He said they had many inquiries, which he hoped would translate into more orders in the future. "Inquiries had run dry for the last few months," he said.

Echoing the statement, Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "As inquiries were down, most factories only ran at 50-60% capacity. Now, however, the rise in inquiries is a good sign. We have to wait three to four months to cash in on this."

He said most factories were facing some sort of trouble and the impact of the negative growth in March may remain for around two more months.

"We fear that a number of factories will fall into financial trouble. We may approach Bangladesh Bank for a loan to ensure that workers are paid their wages, including bonuses. We have made six monitoring teams to observe any unrest fostered due to financial troubles factories. So far, we haven't heard of any such thing."

The country fetched $4.64 billion from export earnings last month, said the EPB report.

The export earning target for March this year was $5.02 billion, which was $4.76 billion a year ago.

The country's merchandise exports rose 7.81% to $4.63 billion YoY in February riding on major export earner apparel shipments. However, it went below the $5 billion mark after three months of staying above that.

A closer look

All primary commodities marked over 25% decline, led by fish and agri products, both fetching $1,033 million in the July-March period, $366m less than the amount earned in the same period last year.

The gap was more than offset by over 9% growth in manufactured goods export, riding on impressive growth in readymade garment exports.

As RMG alone accounts for more than 86% of manufacturing exports, a 12% increase in RMG means $3.48 billion dollar more earnings from the factory basket.

Only three of over 30 categories listed in the manufacturing sector could cross the $500 million mark in the third quarter -- leather, home textiles and jute -- bringing home $860m, $920m and $699m respectively.

The leather sector posted growth, while the two others saw substantial declines.

Of the six industrial products that fetched between $100m-$400m in the three quarters of the fiscal year, three – headgear/cap ($351m), other footwear ($358m) and plastic ($115m) – gained.

The three others – engineering products ($400m), specialised textiles ($207m) and chemical ($227m) declined.

In the primary commodities category, frozen and fresh fish exports ($346m) and shrimp ($251m) fell compared to the period a year ago.

Among the products listed under the agricultural category, only tobacco posted a positive growth, earning $140m.

Tea almost lost its significance as an export product only fetching $1.7m in nine months, while fruits, vegetables and dry food saw growth decline.