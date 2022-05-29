Post offices should be utilised as e-commerce delivery points: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said post offices should be utilised as e-commerce product delivery points so that entrepreneurs in the promising sector can have a rapid boom and the post offices across the country can revive.

"The post offices remain almost inoperative as people no longer write letters. We should utilise the offices in a new way – delivering e-commerce products," he said while addressing the inaugural programme of a digital fair by the "Digital Commerce Village" project at a convention centre in the capital on Sunday.

The commerce ministry and the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) are jointly implementing the project.

"The government is working to reach local products to different countries through digital platforms. I believe the Digital Commerce Village will contribute to the effort. People in rural areas will benefit from it," Tipu Munshi said.

Participating at the event, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the demand for post offices will increase keeping pace with the growing digital commerce.

"The Postal Department has 40,000 staffers and they will be utilised properly. We are now modernising the department and installing e-commerce booths at all the post offices."

The 'Digital Commerce Village project has been working to boost local products. "We have already trained up 200 loom producers in Manikganj on digital commerce," said Md Abdul Wahed Tomal, general secretary of the e-CAB. A website – www.digitalpolli.com – was already launched under the project, he added.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, among others, was present at the event.